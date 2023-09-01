Fire Danger level in Southern Oregon decreases

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire danger level on protected lands in the Southwest Oregon District decreased Friday.

According to ODF, the new fire protection level is “high” and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level has decreased to Level 2.

This affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, and BLM lands in Jackson and Josephine counties.

ODF says the primary difference between the regulations and new decrease is the public use of power-driven equipment, such as chainsaws, mowers, weed eaters, and more. The use of these items will now be allowed until 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. daily.

Other fire prevention regulations will remain in effect, including restricting debris burning, fireworks, and exploding targets. Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds.

Under Industrial Fire Precaution Level Two (IFPL II) – limited shutdown, which is specifically for industrial operations and is separate from all public fire restrictions, the following may operate after 8 p.m. and up until 1 p.m. daily:

Power saws, except at loading sites

Feller-bunchers with rotary head saws

Cable yarding

Blasting

Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire season public restrictions, please call or visit the Southwest Oregon District unit office nearest to you:

Medford Unit, 5286 Table Rock Rd., Central Point. (541) 664-3328

Grants Pass Unit, 5375 Monument Dr., Grants Pass. (541) 474-3152

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.