Power companies plan for a future ‘electric I-5’

PORTLAND, Ore. – West Coast power companies are working to make Interstate 5 more friendly to electric freight trucks.
Oregon-based Portland General Electric announced they joined with Pacific Power and other electric utilities in Washington and California to work on providing electric vehicle charging stations for freight haulers at 50-mile intervals along the length of I-5.
“The future of Oregon’s transportation is electric, and utilities have an essential role to play in building the infrastructure needed to support a cleaner energy future,” said Aaron Milano, Product Portfolio Manager for Transportation Electrification at Portland General Electric. “Laying the groundwork for an electric I-5 will help the West Coast meet its climate goals, provide cleaner air for our communities and provide new economic opportunities as we make the transition to electric vehicles and trucks.”
The West Coast Clean Transit Corridor Initiative report recommends expanding programs to further accelerate electric truck adoption for numerous reasons, including the potential for lower vehicle emissions along the I-5 corridor as more frieght companies transition to electric vehicles.
You can read more about the initiative here: https://westcoastcleantransit.com/