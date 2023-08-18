Power line in Del Norte County shut off due to approaching wildfire

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – On Friday, Pacific Power de-energized its transmission line serving Del Norte County and the Crescent City area due to approaching wildfires.

The utility provider said the shutoff was made to protect surrounding residents and first responders.

According to Pacific Power, about 12,000 customers will be impacted by the outage. The duration of the shutoff was unknown as of 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The wildfires in question were identified as the Smith River Complex, a series of fires sparked by lightning about 3,000 acres south of the Oregon border.

Two fires in the complex, the Holiday Fire and Kelly Fire, are within a half-mile of Pacific Power’s infrastructure.

Customers with medical needs are encouraged to contact Pacific Power Customer Service at 1-888-221-7070.

For the latest information about Pacific Power outages, https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.

