Air quality alert issued in Jackson County due to smoke from wildfires

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health issued an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke from fires in Northern California.

Public Health says the air quality is currently in the hazardous range, meaning it’s dangerous for anyone to be outside.

Public Health recommends staying inside as much as possible with doors and windows closed, use air conditioning to keep your house cool, and be aware of smoke concentrations in your area.

If you have to be outside, public health recommends wearing a particulate respirator mask, such as a N95 or P100.

“Keep your windows closed your doors closed,” said Tanya Phillips. “If you have air conditioning run that it’s still very warm in our area. And then if they have the ability to have HEPA filters things like that within their air conditioning unit definitely utilize that.”

The Oregon Health Authority has a program that allows qualified individuals to receive air conditioning and air filtration devices. You can find out more information about this program on the OHA website here.

