Power outage impacts thousands after crash in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Power has been restored to nearly 20,000 homes and businesses after a truck sheared a power pole on Highway 99.
Fire officials say a truck was heading southbound on Thursday afternoon when it clipped a major power pole.
The crash caused lights to go out throughout Central Point and Medford.
“It’s a massive amount of power that feeds a lot of areas we had power flickering all the way in downtown Medford just from this incident,” said Kelly Harrington, Fire District 3.
Officials are still looking into what caused the driver to hit the pole.
No one was hurt.
ODOT says traffic on 99 is down to a single lane in each direction from Medford to Central Point.
They hope to have it re-opened by 7 pm.
