Power outages top 1M as winter storm hits much of the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. – A winter storm carrying strong winds and heavy snow has caused power outages for over one million customers in the United States.

NBC News reports North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas have been among the hardest hit, with nearly 200,000, 92,000, and 82,000 outages respectively as of Friday midday.

The National Weather Service has warned that travel will be impacted as the storm, which affects around 60% of the U.S. population, continues to sweep across the eastern third of the country.

In addition to cold temperatures, high winds are expected to produce dangerous wind chill readings across much of the central to eastern U.S.