Power returns, Red Cross winds down shelter relief

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Red Cross says it will be closing one of its two shelters as power returns to residents in Josephine County this weekend.

It says it will be closing its shelter at the Josephine County Fairgrounds as of Sunday after new updates from Pacific Power. The company says some 3,000 customers had their power return on Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, about 1,100 customers are still waiting.

The Red Cross says it will leave its shelter in Illinois Valley open for Sunday night but people in more rural areas should still expect it to be a couple more days until power returns.

Shelter Location:

Illinois Valley High School

625 E River St, Cave Junction, OR 97523

