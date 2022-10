(NBC) The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1 billion.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, making that 37 drawings in a row without a winner.

The next drawing is Monday night, Halloween night.

The $1 billion jackpot is the 5th largest in U.S. history.

The biggest prize was $1.586 billion won by three ticketholders in 2016.