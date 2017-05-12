Pres. Trump announces trade deal with China

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump is announced a major trade deal with China.
In a tweet Friday he said, “China just agreed that the US will be allowed to sell beef, and other major products, into China once again.” Adding, “This is real news!”
This is the first time U.S. beef exports will flow directly to China since 2003.
The United States in turn will take steps to authorize Chinese imports of cooked poultry by July 16.
Both countries are also agreeing to open up U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas to China, which would be advantageous to both countries.
Trump made renegotiating trade terms between the United States and China a key part of his presidential campaign.
He said last month he hoped to make progress with China in the short term.