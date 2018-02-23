Home
Pres. Trump doubles down on arming teachers

Pres. Trump doubles down on arming teachers

Local News

(NBC News) – In a 75-minute rallying cry to his most hardcore supporters Friday, President Trump pitched his controversial plan to arm teachers experienced with guns, saying that could’ve stopped the Florida school massacre.

“So this crazy man who walked in wouldn’t even know who it is that has it,” Mr. Trump said, adding “and a teacher would’ve shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened.”

The National education association and many teachers have dismissed the idea as absurd.

“Do you really want me shooting a 19-year old person? My job is to educate and care and love on these kids,” says teacher and Parkland shooting survivor Felicia Burgin.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2F2S51t

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics