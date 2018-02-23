Pres. Trump doubles down on arming teachers

(NBC News) – In a 75-minute rallying cry to his most hardcore supporters Friday, President Trump pitched his controversial plan to arm teachers experienced with guns, saying that could’ve stopped the Florida school massacre.
“So this crazy man who walked in wouldn’t even know who it is that has it,” Mr. Trump said, adding “and a teacher would’ve shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened.”
The National education association and many teachers have dismissed the idea as absurd.
“Do you really want me shooting a 19-year old person? My job is to educate and care and love on these kids,” says teacher and Parkland shooting survivor Felicia Burgin.
