Pres. Trump softens tone on North Korea

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump took a more diplomatic tone toward North Korea Thursday, despite the country’s latest demonstration of nuclear strength.
“I’d prefer not going route of military – but it’s something certainly that could happen,” he said during a joint news conference with the leader of Kuwait.
President Trump said military action is not inevitable.
“Hopefully we’re not going to have to use it on North Korea. If we do use it on North Korea will be a very sad day for North Korea,” he said.
