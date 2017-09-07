Equifax announces massive data breach

Equifax Inc. announced a major cybersecurity incident that potentially impacts approximately 143 million people.
In between mid-May through July 2017 criminals gained access to Equifax data through a U.S. website vulnerability, according to the consumer credit reporting agency.
Information accessed includes identifying information such as names, birth dates and social security numbers.
Credit card data from approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers was also accessed.
Equifax said they discovered the unauthorized access on July 29 and immediately stopped the action.
The company recommends consumers visit http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com to determine if they have been impacted.
Additional questions can be addressed by calling 866-447-7559.