Pres. Trump ‘will leave’ Kim meeting if ‘not fruitful’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is leaving the door open to cancel or walk out of a meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
“If I think it’s a meeting that’s not going to be fruitful were not going to go,” said Pres. Trump. “If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful I will respectfully leave the meeting.”
The main goal of the summit is getting North Korea to give up its nuclear program.
Pres. Trump is aiming to meet somewhere neutral in early June.
Senior officials tell NBC Switzerland, Sweden or Singapore are all possible locations for the summit.
On Russia, the president is rejecting speculation that he may get rid of the man in charge of the investigation, Robert Mueller, or the deputy attorney general who oversees it.
