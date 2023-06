MONTAGUE, Calif. – Calfire’s Siskiyou unit will be conducting a fuel reduction burn next Monday.

The burn will be 2 miles Northeast of Montague on the Shasta Valley Refuge.

It is a 13 acre burn and smoke may impact Montage, Grenada and Little Shasta depending on the wind’s direction.

People may see smoke for one to four days.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.