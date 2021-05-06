Prescribed burn declared a wildfire in Klamath County

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A prescribed burn north of Upper Klamath Lake has been declared a wildfire.
On Tuesday, May 4, the North 2 Prescribed Fire project was ignited five miles northwest of Chiloquin. The plan was to treat up to 4,000 acres, with 345 acres completed before dry conditions and low humidity increased fire behavior, forcing the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest to convert the prescribed fire to a wildfire dubbed the “Meadow Fire.”
The wildfire declaration was made in order to make aircraft and other resources available to curtail it as quickly as possible.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said as of Wednesday, May 5, the fire was moving away from the community of Chiloquin.
The Meadow Fire remains in the planned prescription area, according to SCOFMP.
Smoke will continue to impact the Chiloquin area. For current air quality conditions, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
A map of the Meadow Fire’s approximate location can be found HERE.