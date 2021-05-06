Home
Grants Pass Downs back after record-shattering fall meet

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The races are on at Grants Pass Downs! Or at least they will be starting next week, May 10.

The Grants Pass Downs says it’s coming off a record-shattering Fall meet and is excited to keep the momentum going.

The Spring/Summer season begins on Monday with the first race at 5:15 PM.  Randy Evers, President of Grants Pass Downs says fans will finally be allowed to fill 15 percent of the stands. “About 600 [people] in the grand stands and another 600 in the apron area, where people stand and watch. So up to 1200 fans. We’re kind of scurrying,” said Evers.

The 17 day meet runs through July 6. Tickets for opening day are available at g-p downs dot com and at the gate.

