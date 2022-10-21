President Biden delivers remarks on student debt relief

DOVER, Del. (NBC) – President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of Delaware students Friday. The president touched on a variety of topics while speaking with the students.

President Biden brought up the Republican Party, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and restoring a woman’s right to choose.

In addition, the president highlighted his student loan debt relief plan while noting that more than 22 million people have taken advantage of the application and that it is user-friendly, only taking five minutes to complete.

“I announced that my administration to everyone who has that debt or up to that much debt and 20 grand if you received a Pell Grant and your income was under $125,000,” the president said. “It’s a plan for people who took out federal student loans before July of this year. A few days ago I launched an online application where you can apply for that debt relief.”

Biden added, “22 million people have already given us information considering the slight change in relief. My commitment when I ran for President of the United States was that if I was elected I’d make the government work and deliver for the people. A simple application process keeps that commitment just as I am keeping my commitment to relieve student debt as borrowers recover from the economic crisis caused by the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

For more information about federal student loan debt relief, visit https://studentaid.gov/.