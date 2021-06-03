President Biden won’t create commission to investigate January 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Biden will not create a presidential commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that in a statement Thursday.
This comes as no surprise given other Democratic leaders had already dismissed the idea of a presidential commission.
Psaki said in the statement that the president firmly agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Congress has the unique role and ability to carry out that investigation.
Pelosi is prepared to initiate a House-led investigation.