President of Mexico avoids border wall talks

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Mexico’s new president says he won’t comment on President Trump’s demands for a border wall, calling it an internal U.S. matter.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was asked about the border wall Wednesday at a news conference in Mexico City.
He said he would not get involved in the debate, since it is a U.S. matter related to electoral politics.
But he did suggest the best way to confront the migration issue is to promote development in Mexico and in Central American countries.
Lopez Obrador told reporters that Mexico wants a friendly and cooperative relationship with the government of the United States.
He also was asked if Mexico would indirectly pay for the proposed border wal. through the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Lopez Obrador said he would leave it up to the people to decide, calling it “one point of view.”
In a televised speech Tuesday, President Trump urged Congress to give him $5.7 billion this year to help build the wall.