3 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Oregon Coast

YAQUINA BAY, Ore. – Three men died after a fishing boat capsized while crossing the Yaquina Bay bar.
Oregon State Police said on the night of January 8, the U.S. Coast Guard was notified a vessel crossing the bar needed assistance due to high seas.
13 minutes after the call went out, OSP was notified the fishing boat—identified as the Mary B II—had capsized with three people on board.
The Coast Guard searched the area via helicopter and immediately found James Lacey, a 48-year-old man from New Jersey, in the Pacific Ocean. He was taken to a local hospital and where he was pronounced dead.
Later that night, the Newport Fire Department found 50-year-old Toledo, Oregon resident Joshua Porter on the shore near Nye Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mary B II eventually washed up on the beach near the Yaquina Bay North Jetty. The vessel’s skipper, 50-year-old Stephen Biernacki from New Jersey, was found dead with the boat.
OSP provided no further details about the incident.