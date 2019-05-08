President Trump asserts executive privilege

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has asserted executive privilege over the unredacted Mueller report.
The Justice Department told lawmakers Tuesday they would recommend the president assert executive privilege over the material.
The move comes as the House Judiciary Committee is preparing to vote holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.
The two actions mark a major escalation of the battle between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration.
The Justice Department claims allowing Democrats to have everything they have asked for would put ongoing investigations at risk.
But Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler disagreed arguing the White House waived executive privilege a long time ago.
He called the Justice Department’s claims baseless with no legal or factual merit.
Experts believe this is the opening salvo in what will likely be a lengthy legal battle over the 448-page Mueller report.