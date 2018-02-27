President Trump: harden schools, ban bump stocks

(NBC News) – President Trump on Monday promised to make school safety a top priority.
“Bump stocks, I’m writing that out myself. I’m writing it out,” said President Trump.
The president promised to act on guns if Congress won’t and revealed he met with NRA leaders over the weekend.
“Don’t worry about the NRA, they’re on our side,” Mr. Trump said. “Half of you are so afraid of the NRA, there’s nothing to be afraid of. And you know what, if they’re not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That’s OK,” he added. “They’re doing what they think is right, but sometimes we’re going to have to be very tough and we’re going to have to fight them.”
The NRA is rejecting the president’s idea to raise the legal age for buying guns but backing his controversial plan to arm teachers, a non-starter for some governors.
“I’ve listened to the 1st grade teachers who don’t want to be pistol packing 1st grade teachers,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
