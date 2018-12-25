President Trump on the government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After speaking to members of the military this morning, President Trump talked about the partial government shutdown.
President Trump said it won’t be over until he has funding for a border wall.
The president also said federal workers have told him to hold out until he gets the wall and that he canceled his Christmas plans to travel to Florida because of the shutdown.
President Trump also answered questions about the Fed, saying he has confidence but thinks interest rates are being raised too fast.
And the president once again said the Mueller investigation has proven no collusion.
“I can’t tell you when the government’s going to reopen,” President Trump said. “I can tell you it’s not going to be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they’d like to call it. I’ll call it whatever they want. But it’s all the same thing; it’s a barrier from people pouring into our company, into our country, from drugs. It’s a barrier from drugs.”