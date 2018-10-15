President Trump surveys Hurricane Michael’s aftermath

(NBC News) – President Trump on Monday toured areas hard hit by Hurricane Michael, promising federal relief as the Florida Panhandle works to rebuild.
“It’s tought to see this in person, very tough,” Mr. Trump said.
“We are doing more than anybody would’ve done, and probably there hasn’t been hits like this, certainly not very often,” the president added. “They say 50 years ago there was one that had this kind of power — 50 years ago, that’s a long time. But we are helping the people, and we will always help the people.”
As Mr. Trump surveyed the damage, Recovery teams spend their fifth day sifting through debris, hoping for a miracle. Dozens are still missing.
Many residents in the strike zone are facing weeks without electricity.
