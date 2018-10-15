“Adventureman” halfway through marathon to help children

KINGSLAND, Texas – We have an update on a story you saw on NBC5 news back in May about a real-life superhero.
Jamie McDonald, or “Adventureman,” is running across the United States to raise money for children’s hospitals.
Its’ a cause close to his heart, as he spent the first nine years of his life in and out of the hospital with a rare spinal condition.
The cross-country journey started in Washington State this past April. McDonald ran down the Oregon Coast in May.
On October 14, he hit the halfway point. “All that matters is, I’m about to hit 115 marathons—the halfway point,” McDonald said at the time. “I’m an animal… I’m an animal!”
At the time of this article was published, McDonald was in Texas. His final destination is the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Maine.
You can visit http://www.jamiemcdonald.org to learn about his journey.