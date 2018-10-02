“Presidential Alert” will broadcast Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, expect a text from the President of the United States.
If your phone is turned on and within range of cell service at 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time, you’ll get a test of FEMA’s nationwide Presidential Alert.
It’s similar to notifications about Amber Alerts and extreme weather.
You can’t opt out, nor do you have to opt in.
The largest service providers—Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, all participate in the program, along with about 100 others.
These presidential messages will only be issued in the event of a national emergency. FEMA says the parameters are clearly defined by federal law
The test was initially set for September 20th but was postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
FEMA won’t collect any user data as a result of the test and won’t be able to track the location of those who receive the alert. They are, however, soliciting feedback from the public.
Like any emergency alert, users won’t be charged for the test.
By law, FEMA has to test out its alert systems nationwide every three years. The text alerts will be followed by a test on TV and radio.