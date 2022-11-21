Law enforcement can see increase domestic violence calls over the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. —Last month was Domestic Violence Awareness Month. But as the holidays approach, local law enforcement is reminding you what to look out for.

The Medford Police Domestic Violence Task Force says it can see an increase in domestic violence calls over the holidays. In 2021, it averaged around 250 calls for service each month.

It recommends if you see something out of the ordinary, say something.

“If you see that they have an increased fear, or increased amount of anxiety or they are not allowed to be alone, away from that person, or maybe they are saying things as he or she would never let me do this or that or wouldn’t be okay with me doing something that seems pretty routine,” said Carson Chapman with the task force.

MPD’s non-emergency line is (541)-770-4784.