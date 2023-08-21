Price Gouging law not active in Oregon due to California wildfires

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – With the growing threats of wildfire evacuations from the Smith River Complex in Northern California, people have raised concerns over price gouging laws in Oregon.

According to the Oregon Department of Justice, price gouging means selling essential goods or services at an “unconsciously excessive price.”

The law states for something to be considered price gouging, the governor has to declare a disruption of the market in the state.

“The governor needs to make that declaration and it’s pretty specific,” says Ellen Klem, Director of Consumer Affairs. “We have not seen her make a declaration of that nature for these fires that are happening in Northern California.”

The DOJ says since Governor Kotek has not declared a market disruption due to the wildfires, it is not against the law for prices to be raised in response to demand.

The DOJ wants to remind people though if you suspect price gouging, submit a complaint online through their website. Alternatively, you can call the consumer hotline at 503-378-8442.

