Panera Bread opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday, August 21 was the day for those who have been waiting for Panera Bread to open in Medford.

The new restaurant at the corner of Garfield and Highway 99 was packed at lunchtime.

The lot was full, but luckily there was some overflow parking and the drive-through line stretched around the building.

It’s the franchise’s first location here in Southern Oregon.

There were plenty of customers excited to try out the new spot.

Many customers said it will be their new go-to lunch spot.

Monday was the soft opening. A grand opening will take place on September 13th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.