Private service to be held for man killed in Portland train attack

Ashland, Ore. – A private service is being held this Wednesday in Ashland to honor Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche.
Meche, an Ashland High School graduate, was killed on May 26th while defending two young women who were the targets of a racist rant on a MAX train in Portland.
Meche was joined by two other men in defending the girls from Jeremy Joseph Christian. Ricky John Best was also killed in the attack and Micah Fletcher was injured.
Friends and family of Namkai Meche told NBC5 news the service, for those who knew and loved him, will be held in Lithia Park.
Organizers asked NBC5 News not to reveal the time of the memorial, because they have received threats.