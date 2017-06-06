Home
Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garbage off public land

Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garbage off public land

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — A whole lot of garbage has been removed from the Applegate, thanks to some eager high school kids trying to work their way to camp.

NBC5 News first told you about the clean-up project off Anderson Butte in May. Staff at Mtn Church in Medford learned of the growing problem of illegal dumps on public land, and wanted to do something about it.

Over the weekend, more than a dozen high schoolers rolled up their sleeves to get rid of that waste. They filled a 20 cubic yard dumpster, and then some.

They are still looking for sponsorships to make their summer camp trip possible. If you’d like to donate contact, Nate Sprunger [email protected] or call the church at (541) 770-1623. Checks can be made out to “mtn Church – youth ministry.”

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics