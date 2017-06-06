Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garbage off public land

Medford, Ore. — A whole lot of garbage has been removed from the Applegate, thanks to some eager high school kids trying to work their way to camp.
NBC5 News first told you about the clean-up project off Anderson Butte in May. Staff at Mtn Church in Medford learned of the growing problem of illegal dumps on public land, and wanted to do something about it.
Over the weekend, more than a dozen high schoolers rolled up their sleeves to get rid of that waste. They filled a 20 cubic yard dumpster, and then some.
They are still looking for sponsorships to make their summer camp trip possible. If you’d like to donate contact, Nate Sprunger [email protected] or call the church at (541) 770-1623. Checks can be made out to “mtn Church – youth ministry.”