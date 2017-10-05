Proposed recycling ban from China could impact Southern Oregonians

A global problem is having a local impact.
China – which takes in recycled material from the West Coast – is proposing a ban of certain recyclables.
That means Southern Oregonians could have recycling rates increase or certain items that were previously recyclable turn into trash.
“This is a material that people put in the curbside program that isn’t recyclable,” Director of Governmental Affairs and Marketing Garry Penning said.
Garry Penning who works with Rogue Disposal and Recycling says the contamination of non-recyclable materials in co-mingle recycling has led to proposed restrictions from China.
“China is now cracking down on that contamination,” Penning said.
Historically, Penning says China has been the main importer of co-mingle material for much of the United States.
Now, the country is proposing a ban that would take away the ability to recycle mixed waste paper and specific types of plastic.
“That would be your yogurt tubs, your butter tubs… possibly shampoo bottles,” Penning said.
If they’re banned, Penning says there is no other market to handle those materials.
And he says the United States doesn’t have the manufacturing capability anymore to do it within the country.
“The reason China has been such an important export market for us is the amount of material they consume because they’re producing goods for all over the world,” Penning said.
If the proposed ban goes into place, Jackson County Commissioners say there are two options: recycling companies increase their rates, or the plastic and mixed waste paper becomes trash.
Penning says increasing rates still wouldn’t guarantee China accepting the materials.
“Our only other option at that point would be to dispose of that material short term in the landfill,” Penning said.
While China considers going forward with the ban, Penning says in the meantime, the public can help by practicing proper recycling habits.
He says if everyone followed the list of acceptable recyclables, contamination would be eliminated.
“No more wishful recycling – ‘oh I hope this container can go in there’ – we just need folks to do the right thing and that’s to clean it up,” Penning said.
In addition to educating the public, Penning says they’re speaking with the Department of Environmental Quality to figure out what steps they should take next.