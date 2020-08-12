Prosecutor says he’ll limit charges against Portland protesters

Nine people were arrested including Tabitha Poppins. She said, “Last night, they were arresting people who had a 5-gallon bucket drum and two charges for that you know. Disorderly conduct, really?”
On Tuesday, Multnomah County’s newly-elected District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced a new policy that will limit the types of charges pressed against protesters. One of the charges that likely won’t be prosecuted disorderly conduct.
Poppins said it’s a historic day for the protesters who are here for the Black Lives Matter movement.
When asked if she thought the policy change is a step in the right direction, Poppins replied, “Absolutely, because police don’t understand how to de-escalate. We’ll see what happens.”