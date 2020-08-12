Home
Prosecutor says he’ll limit charges against Portland protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Monday night, people marched to the Portland Police Department’s North Precinct building. Police declared an unlawful assembly.

Nine people were arrested including Tabitha Poppins. She said, “Last night, they were arresting people who had a 5-gallon bucket drum and two charges for that you know. Disorderly conduct, really?”

On Tuesday, Multnomah County’s newly-elected District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced a new policy that will limit the types of charges pressed against protesters. One of the charges that likely won’t be prosecuted disorderly conduct.

Poppins said it’s a historic day for the protesters who are here for the Black Lives Matter movement.

When asked if she thought the policy change is a step in the right direction, Poppins replied, “Absolutely, because police don’t understand how to de-escalate. We’ll see what happens.”

