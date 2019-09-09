Protecting livestock and wolves become community effort

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Ranchers and environmental agencies from all over the Rogue Valley and across the state gathered this weekend to discuss southern Oregon’s growing wolf population.
The weekend meetings wrapped up Sunday ocusing on how to protect livestock without hurting the wolves.
“We have some tremendous livestock producers here in the Rogue Valley and the intent of this workshop was really to bring them together, to share some information,” said Steve Niemala, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Presentations from state agencies covered resources to protect livestock as well as non-lethal ways to deter wolves.
“Here in western Oregon, wolves, are under the full protection of the federal endangered species act so lethal removal is not an option at all.”
A variety of groups, including ranchers, also shared information on some deterrents that’s worked for them.
Deterrents include flashing lights, inflatable air dancers and radio activated guard boxes.
ODFW said keeping ranch lands cleared of any bone piles can also help prevent wolves from visiting.
“Really start looking at your livestock seeing where your bone piles, your carcasses are brought those to the dump, bury um, make them somehow inaccessible to the wolves.”
If you would like to find out more information, visit the ODFW website by clicking here. Or call ODFW at (541) 826-8774.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]