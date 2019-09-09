Ukulele lessons bring joy to the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’ve ever wanted to learn ukulele basics, or how to read music, the Jackson County Library is offering free classes to the public.
About a dozen ukulele enthusiasts gathered on Sunday for the lesson.
“A lot of times people move to the valley and they don’t know if there are any groups,” Patty Williams, the instructor said.
Williams has been playing for about five years. She said the growing interest in playing the ukulele has attracted people from all over the community.
“You can do lots of songs with just a very few chords,” she said. “It just brings much joy.”
The class is held at the library every second Sunday of the month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Ukulele’s are available for rent by the library.
Williams said other ukulele groups get together to play at the Fountain Plaza on Monday’s from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
