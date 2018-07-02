Protecting your pets during Fourth of July

MEDFORD, Ore.– Many families will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks but for some members of the family, it can be a rough night.
According to the Southern Oregon Humane Society, it receives dozens of pets every Fourth of July that have run off after being scared by loud fireworks. In order to prevent losing your animal, the humane society has a few suggestions.
“The best thing to do is keep them inside your house,” said Executive Director Karen Evans. “Put them somewhere where they feel comfortable, maybe leave a TV on, some music on. Something to try and just make them feel safe.”
The humane society says don’t expect your pet to be an exception. Cats and dogs have much better hearing than humans, making even the lightest of fireworks outside your house, a scary situation for them.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.