Cougar sighting near Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A cougar was reportedly spotted roaming near the City of Medford Monday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the cougar was seen on the afternoon of July 2 in the area of Gardner Way and Hillcrest Road. It was last seen heading toward Prescott Park.
Deputies said last week, another cougar was spotted near Foothill Road.
The Oregon Department of Fish and wildlife has the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf