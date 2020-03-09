Protesters rally against West Virginia pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WSAZ) – Things got a little tense as protesters gathered outside the TransCanada Energy building in Charleston, West Virginia Monday.
About three dozen people showed up, and police had to be called.
The group “Appalachians Against Pipelines” said the gathering was a solidarity protest with indigenous groups who want TransCanada to stop building their pipeline.
At one point, six people chained themselves together inside the building.
They blocked the elevators and prevented workers from getting to their offices.
The group members were told they would have to leave or be arrested.
They moved outside, but still caused quite a stir and scuffled with security guards and officers.
Company officials have told police they want charges filed, so it’s possible some of the protesters will face trespassing and other charges once an investigation is complete.