Protestors rally against California vaccination bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Demonstrators protested a vaccine bill at the California state capitol in Sacramento Friday.

The bill under fire is called SB276. If passed, it would cause medical exemptions of mandatory vaccinations for children to be stricter.

Video shows protesters chanting, “You have not represented California for all!” at the hearing. Others wore t-shirts that say, “NO ON SB276′

Protesters also opened up about the bill through social media, flyers, and letters.

The bill was proposed by Democratic State Senator Richard Pan.

