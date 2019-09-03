Protests continue in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (NBC) – Riot police clashed with protesters Monday in Hong Kong’s densely-populated Mongkok region of the Kowloon Peninsula.
Protesters in Hong Kong had earlier rallied peacefully in multiple locations before skirmishes broke out when a small group surrounded a police station in Mongkok.
The unrest, which escalated more than three months ago, originally began over a now-suspended extradition bill
That would have allowed people in the city to be sent to China for trial in courts controlled by the party.
The turmoil has evolved into calls for greater democracy and government accountability.
China is eager to stop the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1st.