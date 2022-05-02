Providence cutting hours at Stewart Meadows COVID testing site

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 2, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The COVID-19 testing site at Providence Stewart Meadows Medical Plaza will be cutting back hours.

Providence said the site will be reduced to mornings only starting May 16 due to a decline in demand for testing in the community.

The healthcare provider gave the following list of hours:

Hours of operation through Sunday, May 15:

  • Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday – Closed

Hours of operation beginning Monday, May 16:

  • Monday through Saturday – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Sunday – Closed

The testing site is located at 70 Bower Drive in Medford. Anyone seeking tests is asked to call their provider to be scheduled for a test.

