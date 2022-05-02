Providence cutting hours at Stewart Meadows COVID testing site

MEDFORD, Ore. – The COVID-19 testing site at Providence Stewart Meadows Medical Plaza will be cutting back hours.
Providence said the site will be reduced to mornings only starting May 16 due to a decline in demand for testing in the community.
The healthcare provider gave the following list of hours:
Hours of operation through Sunday, May 15:
- Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday – Closed
Hours of operation beginning Monday, May 16:
- Monday through Saturday – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sunday – Closed
The testing site is located at 70 Bower Drive in Medford. Anyone seeking tests is asked to call their provider to be scheduled for a test.