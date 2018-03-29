Providence nurses approve informational picket

Medford, Ore.- Providence Medford Medical Center nurses who are represented by the Oregon Nursing Association have approved an informational picket.
The vote was made Wednesday night and allows the nurses to move forward with a picket if a deal isn’t made with hospital administration beforehand. Nurses are required to give the hospital ten days notice before picketing, which Providence representatives say has been done.
The potential picket is part of an effort by the nurses union to secure higher wages and more predictable schedules in the next contract.
An informational picket allows nurses to share information with the public on their breaks and off hours.
NBC5 News reached out to Providence Health & Services and received the following statement:
Providence is negotiating in good faith with our nurses, and we are confident that we are going to be able to reach an agreement.