Two teens hurt in apparent DUII crash

Medford, Ore.- An 18-year-old driver is facing DUII and other charges after a rollover crash sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.
Medford Police Department says the crash happened about 2 a.m. on N. Phoenix Rd. near South Village Dr. When first responders arrived, they found the car on its side. Of the four teenaged occupants, two were hurt. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver, Lane Berry, was under the influence at the time of the crash and was arrested.