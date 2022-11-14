Psilocybin regulations taking shape in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County voters supported a measure to make psilocybin legal in unincorporated parts of the county.

Now, the county’s planning commission is working on time, place and manner restrictions for the drug.

The planning commission said they’ve heard testimony from dozens of residents and business owners about the drug.

It said being the first state to legalize it, makes it hard to regulate.

Brad Bennington from the Jackson County planning commission said, “this is a brand new thing, we’re on a tight timeline and I just hope that whatever comes out of this, I hope that the unintended consequences are not as adverse as we’ve seen with some of our other experiments.”

Bennington said he’s concerned that land use for psilocybin might price out some farmers in the region.

He feels the planning commission did the best they could to find the most effective way to implement the measure.