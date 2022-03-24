Public input sought on 2020 wildfire recovery priorities

SALEM, Ore. – How should the state help 2020 fire victims? That’s a question Oregon Housing and Community Services is asking, as it has over $400 million to distribute.

OHCS is asking for public feedback about where to put $422 million of federal relief money after the fires that sparked around Labor Day of 2020, like the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires in the Rogue Valley.

The money will to the state by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

So far, OHCS has met with government officials and community groups but now it wants to hear from you. A survey is available at https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/housing-assistance/Pages/CDBG.aspx