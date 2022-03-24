Speeding car launches off berm into Lake Oswego home; driver seriously hurt

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KGW) — A speeding car launched off a berm and into the second story of a Lake Oswego home on Wednesday. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Lake Oswego police said the driver was traveling down Bergis Road at high speeds when he got to a sharp curve in the road. They drove into someone’s backyard, launched off a berm and flew into the second story of a home.

After hitting the house, the vehicle fell and came to a stop in a neighbor’s backyard. The Lake Oswego Fire Department shared a video on Twitter that shows heavy damage to the home and car.