Pursuit suspect rescued from burning vehicle in Jackson County

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A police chase through White City came to a dramatic end Wednesday.

At about 10:18 p.m. on July 5, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saw a suspect with felony warrants at the Chevron on White City.

JCSO said the deputy tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect drove away onto Antelope Road toward Table Rock Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy quickly terminated the active pursuit because he had identified the driver as 30-year-old Mindy Alizabeth Harrison of Shady Cove.

When the deputy turned off his vehicle’s lights and sirens, Harrison slowed down, but the deputy was still able to follow her.

A deputy waiting at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Rogue River Drive was able to successfully deploy a spike strip, but Harrison kept driving on flat tires for about a mile before she lost control, sending the vehicle into a ditch.

JCSO said the heat from the exposed wheels sparked a fire in the surrounding grass that quickly spread to the car.

Deputies were able to rescue Harrison from the burning vehicle and she was taken into custody without incident.

According to JCSO, deputies were able to slow the fire’s spread by using fire extinguishers before Jackson County Fire District 3 arrived to fully put out the flames.

Harrison was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless driving, and six arrest warrants.

No further information was provided by JCSO.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.