Barn catches fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A hay bale fire spread to a barn in Roseburg Thursday evening.

At about 6:50 p.m. on July 6, firefighters responded to a hay fire in a field on Florence Lane.

Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading fast, moving toward a nearby barn.

The Douglas Forest Protective Agency said the first crew to arrive found numerous hay bales and the barn on fire.

The initial crew was able to stop the fire’s forward progress and neighbors helped lay down a line around the fire using a bulldozer.

According to DFPA, the fire was contained to about one acre in size before it was extinguished.

“It appears the fire started due to a wet bale of hay that was smoldering and accelerated due to windy conditions,” DFPA said.

