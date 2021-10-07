Home
Quadruple homicide suspect receives additional kidnapping charges

COOS CO., Ore. — Oen Evan Nicholson, the man charged with killing four people and kidnapping another appeared in Coos County Circuit Court today. Nicholson received two additional first-degree kidnapping charges, he was indicted on those charges by a grand jury.

Nicholson is charged with killing 74-year-old Anthony Oyster, his wife 73-year-old Linda Oyster, 47-year-old Jennifer L. Davidson, and his father, 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson on June 18th in two different North Bend locations.

Later, Nicholson allegedly entered 30-year-old Laura Johnson’s vehicle and forced her to drive him to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was found safe and Nicholson turned himself into authorities. The Coos County Circuit Court confirmed Nicholson will appear on October 28th for a change of plea in the two first-degree kidnapping charges.

He is scheduled for a jury trial for the murder charges in March 2023.

