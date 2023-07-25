Rain Rock Casino building solar farm

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Karuk Tribe is expanding its efforts in going green with a new solar array project

The tribe has recently matched a Department of Energy grant of nearly $2 million to build a massive three-acre solar farm on its property at Rain Rock Casino in Happy Camp, California.

“The goal of the project is to reduce the environmental impacts of conventional energy sources, while increasing the stability and reliability of power access in the surrounding rural areas,” the Karuk Tribe said.

One portion of the project aims to provide solar-driven energy to the casino and administrative trailers. The other portion will be used to offset electrical consumption at the tribal Wellness Center and 39 tribal elder homes in Yreka, Happy Camp, and Orleans.

For more information about the tribe’s plans, visit https://www.energy.gov/indianenergy/karuk-tribe-2022-project.

